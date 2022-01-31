WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 28 January 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP reached 5 million people with food and nutrition support so far this year.2 WFP plans to reach 23 million people with food and nutrition support in 2022.3

• Two earthquakes recently hit Badghis and Baghlan provinces. Assessments and emergency food distributions are ongoing.

• Harsh winter weather has delayed operations in some areas.

• The UN Transitional Engagement Framework was launched; it comprises the US$ 4.4 billion Humanitarian Response Plan plus US$ 3.6 billion to sustain essential services.