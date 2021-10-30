WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 27 October 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population -- will face acute food insecurity from November 20211

3.2 million children at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Highlights

• WFP is ramping up its humanitarian support as we enter 2022 to meet the food and nutrition needs of almost 23 million people.

• To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it could require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP has assisted 10.9 million beneficiaries in 2021 so far.