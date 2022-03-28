WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 25 March 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has reached 14.1 million2 people with food, nutrition, and resilience support in 2022 and 8.5 million people thus far in March. WFP plans to reach 23 million people in 2022.

• Operations are suspended in Kabul city, Ghor province and Kandahar city. Negotiations are ongoing with de facto authorities.

• The Salang Pass reopened for transport trucks this week after a 15-day closure due to poor weather. Its reopening will better facilitate the distribution of commodities across the country.

Situation Update

• A new Food Security Update for Afghanistan has been released, based on survey data from February 2022. Results show a continued decline in the food and nutrition status of respondents, indicating a deepening food security crisis.

• 95 percent of the population continues to face inadequate food consumption, as household income levels and opportunities continued to decline. More than 85 percent of households previously earning income reported no income earned at all during the month of February.

• The number of people employing crisis-level coping strategies to survive increased by 5 percent from 66 percent in January to 71 percent in February.

• Households hosting people with disabilities are disproportionately affected, as 85 percent resort to crisis-level coping strategies to meet their food needs.

• Almost 100 percent of female-headed households surveyed are facing insufficient food consumption. Female-headed households are more likely to employ crisis-level coping strategies compared to male-headed households.

• Results of the ongoing Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment are expected at the end of April. Currently 23 million people are acutely food insecure (IPC 3 and 4).