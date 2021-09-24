Afghanistan
WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 24 September 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
14 million people facing acute food insecurity including
2 million children at risk of malnutrition.
6.9 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021.
34 provinces receive WFP food and nutrition assistance
US$ 200 million required by WFP until December 2021
US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022.
Highlights
• Just 5 percent of households have enough food according to the latest surveys. Urban, educated families are the latest to feel the impact of job losses, cash shortages and food prices.
• WFP reached 965,000 people so far in September.
• During September 13,676 mt of food was delivered to cooperating partners.
• UNHAS is again serving Kabul, Bamyan, Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Maymana, and Mazar