WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 24 November 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population -- will face acute food insecurity from November 20211 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP aims to meet the food and nutrition needs of more than 23 million people in 2022. 2 To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it would require US$ 220 million per month.

• In 2021 WFP has assisted 14.8 million people so far, which exceeds the plan for 2021 and is 5 million more than 2020.

This includes 3.9 million to date in November.

• Early snow has begun to disrupt routes; WFP is accelerating delivery of food in these areas before the snow cuts off roads