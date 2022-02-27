WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 24 February 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has reached 8.6 million2 people with food, nutrition, and resilience support thus far in February and 11.2 million people since the beginning of this year. Due to increased food needs, WFP plans to reach 23 million people in 2022.

• WFP’s Director of Emergencies, Margot van der Velden, visited Afghanistan this week as part of the inter-agency Emergency Directors Group (EDG) mission to witness firsthand the humanitarian situation on the ground.