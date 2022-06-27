WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 23 June 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between June-November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourised

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has assisted 4.3 million people thus far in June. WFP plans to reach 23 million people in 2022.

• On 22 June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Paktika and Khost provinces, killing more than 1,000 people and destroying hundreds of homes. While vulnerability assessments take place, WFP is distributing High Energy Biscuits to affected populations and prepositioning mobile storage units. On 23 June, WFP deployed 170 MT of food for 2,600 households as an initial response.

Situation Update

• In addition to the deadly earthquake on 22 June, flash floods have destroyed homes and livelihoods in at least four provinces following heavy rains on 21 June. WFP is awaiting the results of ongoing vulnerability assessments to determine if emergency response is needed.

• A total of 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are currently acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Continued humanitarian assistance in Ghor province is needed to deter IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) conditions, which affected some 20,000 people between March and May.

• In Afghanistan, 92 percent of the population faces insufficient food consumption, while 57 percent of households resort to crisis-level coping strategies to get by, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update: Round Nine (May 2022).

• Recurrent drought and erratic climatic shocks are expected to result in a below average harvest in Afghanistan. This threatens to further compound the current food insecurity crisis.

FEWSNET data shows that dry weather conditions have already resulted in reduced crop yields during the current harvest season, particularly in north and north-eastern rainfed regions.

WFP Response

• Thus far in June, WFP has reached 4.3 million people in Afghanistan with food, nutrition, and livelihoods support. WFP is scaling down from plans to reach 18 million people each month, to 10 million people in each of the summer months between June and September, in line with the post-harvest season and limited resources.

• Within hours of the 22 June earthquake a convoy of WFP trucks had dispatched 170MT of high-energy biscuits for 2,600 households affected by the 22 June earthquake.

• WFP has suspended operations in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province due to the imminent risk of armed conflict in the area. The suspension will impact nearly 2,700 households (18,900 people) during the month of June.

• WFP has switched 30 percent of its cash-based transfer caseload to in-kind food assistance between June and September, due to funding constraints for cash-based transfer programming.

• WFP is working to bolster warehouse capacity across all six Area Offices in preparation for the 2023 winter season. WFP requires USD 150 million to preposition 151,000 MT of food by November 2022 to feed 2.2 million people who are likely to be cut off during the winter (out of the 18 million planned to receive assistance during the harsh winter lean season) for five months.