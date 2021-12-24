WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 22 December 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – will face acute food insecurity from November 2021,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women currently at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

WFP has reached around 5 million people in December so far, and a total of around 15 million people in 2021.3 This is 6 million more than 2020.

WFP aims to meet the food and nutrition needs of more than 23 million people in 2022.2 To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it would require US$ 220 million per month.

Situation Update

The economic crisis continues spiralling, with the value of the Afghani against the US dollar remaining at record lows. Prices for fuel and staple food items continued to rise—wheat flour and fuel are nearly 50 percent higher than in the last week of June 2021 (WFP Market Monitor). Average household debt is now reportedly more than four times the average monthly income.

Acute malnutrition continues deteriorating: In the face of inaction, more than half of all children under five (3.9 million), and over 800,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) could be at risk of suffering from acute malnutrition in 2022.

More than half of the population face crisis (IPC Phase 3) or emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report. This the highest number of acutely food insecure people ever recorded in Afghanistan and is among the highest levels of acute food insecurity worldwide. • -An alarming 98 percent of Afghans are facing insufficient food consumption, according to WFP’s latest survey: 17 percentage points more than early August.