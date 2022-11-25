WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 21 November 2022

In Numbers

19.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure between November 2022 and March 2023, according to preliminary estimates

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• In November, WFP has assisted 3.5 million1 people so far with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihood support. Distributions are ongoing to reach 15 million beneficiaries this month.

• To date, WFP has successfully prepositioned 79,012 mt of food assistance across the country ahead of the winter season.

• WFP urgently requires USD 1.46 billion to sustain operations through May 2023, with severe shortfalls beginning in January. As the winter period approaches, more than 6 million people in IPC Phase 4, teeter on the brink of famine, and require urgent humanitarian support to avoid catastrophic levels of hunger.