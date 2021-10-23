Afghanistan
WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 20 October 2021
In Numbers
14 million people facing acute food insecurity
3.2 million children at risk of acute malnutrition
10.2 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021
34 provinces receive WFP food and nutrition assistance
US$ 200 million required for food and US$ 30 million for UNHAS by the end of 2021; US$ 142 million now received.
US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022
Highlights
Acute malnutrition is above emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces and is rapidly worsening.
WFP has already assisted 2.6 million beneficiaries in October.
WFP delivered 11,234 mt of food to cooperating partners in the previous week (10 to 16 October).
UNHAS has conducted 193 flights since they resumed on 28 August, connecting seven locations and serving the humanitarian community of 160 organizations.