Afghanistan

WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 20 October 2021

Situation Report
In Numbers

  • 14 million people facing acute food insecurity

  • 3.2 million children at risk of acute malnutrition

  • 10.2 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021

  • 34 provinces receive WFP food and nutrition assistance

  • US$ 200 million required for food and US$ 30 million for UNHAS by the end of 2021; US$ 142 million now received.

  • US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022

Highlights

  • Acute malnutrition is above emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces and is rapidly worsening.

  • WFP has already assisted 2.6 million beneficiaries in October.

  • WFP delivered 11,234 mt of food to cooperating partners in the previous week (10 to 16 October).

  • UNHAS has conducted 193 flights since they resumed on 28 August, connecting seven locations and serving the humanitarian community of 160 organizations.

