WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 20 October 2021

In Numbers

US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022

US$ 200 million required for food and US$ 30 million for UNHAS by the end of 2021; US$ 142 million now received.

10.2 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021

3.2 million children at risk of acute malnutrition

Highlights

Acute malnutrition is above emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces and is rapidly worsening.

WFP has already assisted 2.6 million beneficiaries in October.

WFP delivered 11,234 mt of food to cooperating partners in the previous week (10 to 16 October).