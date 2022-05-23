WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 20 May 2022

In Numbers

19.7 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between March and May 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 1.1 million children are acutely malnourished

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

WFP has assisted 5.1 million people thus far in May. WFP plans to reach 18 million people this month and a cumulative total of 23 million people in 2022.

A new IPC Analysis for Afghanistan was released on 09 May. A slight improvement in overall food security was observed due to the large scale-up of humanitarian assistance over the winter months. However, Afghanistan still faces unprecedented levels of hunger with 19.7 million people facing acute food insecurity, including 20,000 in IPC 5.

Situation Update

A total of 19.7 million people in Afghanistan are currently acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 20,000 in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe), 6.6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

For the first time in Afghanistan, IPC Phase 5 conditions have been detected, affecting 20,000 people in the remote province of Ghor. Immediate action is needed to prevent further deterioration in the area. WFP currently supports 800,000 people in Ghor.

Projections for June to November 2022 suggest a slight improvement, estimating that 18.9 million people will be acutely food insecure, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 13 million people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

Humanitarian assistance is reaching more people with each passing month, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update (March 2022). One in five households (21 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in March – mostly from UN/NGOs – which is a notable increase from previous months. In some regions, assistance has reached as many as two in five households (43 percent in the western region).

WFP Response