WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 20 May 2022

In Numbers
19.7 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between March and May 2022
4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 1.1 million children are acutely malnourished
All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity
Highlights
WFP has assisted 5.1 million people thus far in May. WFP plans to reach 18 million people this month and a cumulative total of 23 million people in 2022.
A new IPC Analysis for Afghanistan was released on 09 May. A slight improvement in overall food security was observed due to the large scale-up of humanitarian assistance over the winter months. However, Afghanistan still faces unprecedented levels of hunger with 19.7 million people facing acute food insecurity, including 20,000 in IPC 5.
Situation Update
A total of 19.7 million people in Afghanistan are currently acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 20,000 in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe), 6.6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).
For the first time in Afghanistan, IPC Phase 5 conditions have been detected, affecting 20,000 people in the remote province of Ghor. Immediate action is needed to prevent further deterioration in the area. WFP currently supports 800,000 people in Ghor.
Projections for June to November 2022 suggest a slight improvement, estimating that 18.9 million people will be acutely food insecure, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 13 million people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).
Humanitarian assistance is reaching more people with each passing month, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update (March 2022). One in five households (21 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in March – mostly from UN/NGOs – which is a notable increase from previous months. In some regions, assistance has reached as many as two in five households (43 percent in the western region).
WFP Response
In May, WFP has reached 5.1 million people so far with food, nutrition, and resilience support. In 2022, WFP has reached a cumulative total of more than 17.4 million people with more than 415,000 MT of food and USD 113 million worth of cash based assistance.
To date, WFP has assisted 3,889 flood-affected households with emergency food assistance after flash floods killed more than 22 people and destroyed hundreds of homes across 15 provinces in Afghanistan on 3-4 May. Vulnerability assessments are still ongoing in Faizabad.
This month, WFP will complete a vocational skills training (VST) project in Balkh province, benefitting 733 households. Since December 2021, participants have been trained in shoemaking, embroidery, and bag making, as well as numeracy, literacy and micro-business management.
WFP is currently facing a 4-6 month lead time for the procurement and delivery of international food commodities. Long lead times have been perpetuated by the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global supply chains.
WFP has procured 200 mobile storage units to enhance the storage capacity for commodity arrivals at the border.