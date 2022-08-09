WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 2 August 2022

In Numbers
18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food-insecure in June-November 2022.
4.7 million children, and pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished.
All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.
Highlights
-
Amidst rising inflation and a global surge in food prices, household incomes continue to shrink. To protect the purchasing power of beneficiaries, WFP is increasing the value of cash transfers from 7,700 to 9,900 AFG.1 To maintain cash-based assistance at current levels WFP requires an additional USD 45 million in 2022.
-
In July, WFP reached more than 6 million people including 70,800 people affected by the earthquake and 8,750 people affected by flash floods.
Situation Update
-
An estimated 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Continued humanitarian assistance in Ghor Province is needed to deter IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) conditions, which affected some 20,000 people between March and May.
-
Afghanistan continues to face the highest prevalence of insufficient food consumption globally, as 92 percent of households struggle to meet their food needs, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update: Round Ten (June 2022). For ten consecutive months, more than 90 percent of the population has experienced insufficient food consumption.
-
Household incomes continue to shrink for the second consecutive month, while household food expenditure share increases amidst rising inflation and a global surge in food prices. Female-headed households remain the most vulnerable, with 94 percent reporting decreased income.
-
More than half of the population continues to employ crisis-level coping strategies to meet their basic needs. Households hosting persons with disabilities remain disproportionately impacted, with 63 percent resorting to crisis-level coping strategies.