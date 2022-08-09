WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 2 August 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food-insecure in June-November 2022.

4.7 million children, and pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished.

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Highlights

Amidst rising inflation and a global surge in food prices, household incomes continue to shrink. To protect the purchasing power of beneficiaries, WFP is increasing the value of cash transfers from 7,700 to 9,900 AFG.1 To maintain cash-based assistance at current levels WFP requires an additional USD 45 million in 2022.

In July, WFP reached more than 6 million people including 70,800 people affected by the earthquake and 8,750 people affected by flash floods.

Situation Update