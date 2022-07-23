WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 19 July 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between June-November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourised

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

Another 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Spera district of Khost province on 18 July, causing further destruction to housing structures already rendered vulnerable by last month’s deadly earthquake in the same area. Vulnerability assessments are ongoing. All humanitarian workers in the area have been accounted for.

In July, WFP has thus far reached more than 2 million people with lifesaving food, nutrition, and resilience support. WFP has been forced to reduce its caseload in July to a target of 10 million people due to funding constraints.

Situation Update

An estimated 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Continued humanitarian assistance in Ghor province is needed to deter IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) conditions, which affected some 20,000 people between March and May.

For over nine months, more than 90 percent of Afghans have experienced insufficient food consumption, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update: Round Nine (May 2022). Food insecurity among female-headed households is on the rise as nearly 100 percent experience insufficient food consumption, while the proportion of female-headed households reporting severe levels of food insecurity rose to 82 percent in May 2022 from 69 percent in April 2022.