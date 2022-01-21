WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 19 January 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has reached 2.2 million people with food and nutrition support so far this year. WFP plans to reach 12 million people with food and nutrition support in January and aims to reach more than 23 million people in 2022.

• WFP is expanding commodity vouchers into three additional provinces to help sustain the local economy.

• A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Badghis Province on 17 January 2022. WFP is dispatching food immediately, and has deployed teams to further assess the situation.