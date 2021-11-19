WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 17 November 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population -- will face acute food insecurity from November 2021 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Highlights

• WFP aims to meet the food and nutrition needs of more than 23 million people in 2022. To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it would require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP has assisted 13.7 million people so far in 2021, which is already over 4 million more than in all of 2020. This includes 5.5 million people in October and 665,559 in the previous week.