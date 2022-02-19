WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 17 February 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Highlights

• WFP has reached 4.3 million people with food and nutrition assistance in February so far and 10.1 million people since the beginning of this year. Due to increased food needs, WFP plans to reach 23 million people in 2022.

• Improved weather conditions provided a window for WFP to pre-position food stock in hard-to-reach areas, though harsh winter weather conditions continue to pose challenges for delivery in some parts of the country.