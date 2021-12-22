WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 16 December 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – will face acute food insecurity from November 2021, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women currently at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP aims to meet the food and nutrition needs of more than 23 million people in 2022.2 To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it would require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP has reached around 2.5 million people in December so far, and a total of around 15 million people in 2021. 3 This is 6 million more than 2020.

• WFP has prepositioned food in strategic areas where heavy snows can cut off communities from assistance.