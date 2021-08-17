WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report - 16 August 2021

In Numbers

14 million people facing acute food insecurity including 2 million children at risk of malnutrition.

389,000 people internally displaced by conflict since January, in addition to over 3 million before the year had begun.

151,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

5.5 million beneficiaries reached by WFP between January and June 2021.

Highlights

WFP is committed to stay and deliver, with plans to scale up assistance to 13.9 million people in 2021 (an increase of almost 5 million from 2020).

WFP needs US$ 196 million for the next six months to address the sharp escalation of needs across the country.

WFP still has access to most of the country from its six field offices, including areas experiencing active fighting.

Situation Update