WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report - 16 August 2021
In Numbers
14 million people facing acute food insecurity including 2 million children at risk of malnutrition.
389,000 people internally displaced by conflict since January, in addition to over 3 million before the year had begun.
151,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
5.5 million beneficiaries reached by WFP between January and June 2021.
Highlights
WFP is committed to stay and deliver, with plans to scale up assistance to 13.9 million people in 2021 (an increase of almost 5 million from 2020).
WFP needs US$ 196 million for the next six months to address the sharp escalation of needs across the country.
WFP still has access to most of the country from its six field offices, including areas experiencing active fighting.
Situation Update
The conflict in Afghanistan continues to escalate at a drastic speed. On 15 August, Kabul was captured as the final piece of territory shifting control. More than 389,000 people have already been displaced internally by conflict this year. The number of civilian casualties in the first half of this year reached a record high, compared to the first halves of the last 12 years.
According to the IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis report, 14 million people are currently facing emergency and crisis levels of food insecurity. Emergency levels of acute malnutrition exist in 27 of 34 provinces.
Conflict converges with a multitude of existing crises; the country is facing one of its worst droughts in years, a deadly resurgence of COVID-19 cases, and there were over 3 million internally displaced people before the year had even begun.