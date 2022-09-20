WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 15 September 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between June and November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• In September, WFP has assisted more than 1.5 million people in Afghanistan to date with food, nutrition, and livelihoods support, with plans to assist around 12.4 million people during the month. WFP needs US$ 1.14 billion to sustain its operations over the next six months (October 2022 – March 2023).

• As part of its winter prepositioning efforts, WFP is implementing a new targeting strategy with refined vulnerability criteria, through a combined data-driven and community cascading process, from province to district and to community level to ensure that WFP assistance is helping the most vulnerable people.

Situation Update

• An estimated 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food-insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Continued humanitarian assistance in Ghor Province is needed to deter IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) conditions, which affected some 20,000 people between March and May.

• Afghanistan continues to face the highest prevalence of insufficient food consumption globally, as some nine in ten households struggle to meet their food needs, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update: Round Eleven (July 2022). Household food expenditure share continued to increase, reaching 91 percent in July (up from 80 percent in January) while some six in ten households saw their incomes drop.

• Nearly half of the population continues to employ crisis coping strategies to meet their basic needs.

Households hosting persons with disabilities remain disproportionately impacted, with 58 percent relying on crisis coping strategies.

• Households headed by women remain especially vulnerable, as 96 percent are facing insufficient food consumption amid restrictions on women and girls. They are twice as likely as men to sacrifice their own meals so that their families can eat.