WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 15 August 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between June-November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• In August, WFP has assisted more than 2.6 million people in Afghanistan to date with food, nutrition, and livelihoods support, including earthquake and flood affected households in various provinces. WFP needs USD 1.1 billion to sustain its operations over the next six months.

• In response to inflation, WFP increased the value of cash-based transfers for the third consecutive month to protect beneficiaries’ purchasing power. As a result, WFP now requires an additional USD 45 million to maintain its current cash caseload through 2022.

Situation Update

• An estimated 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Continued humanitarian assistance in Ghor province is needed to deter IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) conditions, which affected some 20,000 people between March and May.

• Afghanistan continues to face the highest prevalence of insufficient food consumption globally, as 92 percent of households struggle to meet their food needs, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update: Round Ten (June 2022). For ten consecutive months, more than 90 percent of the population has experienced insufficient food consumption.

• Household incomes continue to shrink while household food expenditure share increases amidst rising inflation and a global surge in food prices. Female-headed households remain the most vulnerable, as 94 percent report decreased income.

• More than half of the population continues to employ crisis-level coping strategies to meet their basic needs. Households hosting persons with disabilities remain disproportionately impacted, as 63 percent employ crisis-level coping strategies.

WFP Response

• One year since the de facto authorities came to power in Afghanistan, WFP continues to put food on the table and enhance the resilience of millions of people pushed deep into hunger and poverty amidst an alarming humanitarian crisis.

• In August, WFP has assisted over 2.6 million people with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihoods support. Distributions for August are ongoing, with plans to assist 10.4 million people.

• Over the first half of 2022, WFP has reached a cumulative total of more than 21.4 million people with over 609,000 MT of food and USD 167 million worth of cash-based assistance.

• WFP continues to assist households affected by the 5.9 magnitude earthquake which struck the south-eastern region of Afghanistan. In August,

WFP reached 3,950 affected households with 580 MT of mixed food commodities in Paktika and Khost provinces in August.

• In August, WFP assisted some 381 households affected by flash floods with 97 MT of food in several provinces, including Logar, Wardak, and Paktya. In response to the heavy rains and flash floods in the East of Afghanistan, WFP deployed 21 local teams to the provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman to assess needs and assist those most affected. Another joint assessment of flood affected areas in Wardak province was completed with other humanitarian agencies.