WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 15 April 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has assisted 4 million people thus far in April. WFP plans to reach 18 million people this month and 23 million people in 2022.

• WFP distributions have partially resumed in Kandahar, after having been suspended since January 2022. WFP continues to advocate for the full resumption of activities in Kandahar, including the disbursement of cash-based assistance to nearly 168,000 people in need.

Situation Update

• Humanitarian assistance is reaching more people with each passing month, according to the latest Food Security Update (March 2022). One in five households (21 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in March – mostly from UN/NGOs – which is a notable increase from the previous months. In some regions, this assistance reached as many as two in five households (43 percent in West).

• This assistance is driving down severe food insecurity in several regions (Hirat, Kabul,

Northeast and Southeast). Families which did not receive humanitarian assistance in these regions did not see improvements in severe food insecurity levels.

• But this is not enough; the number of people facing insufficient food consumption remains alarmingly high. Only 7 percent of people reported having enough to eat in March. This is a slight improvement of 2 percentage points on the previous month, likely driven by a rise in food assistance, as well as some easing on access to income and markets. However, the situation still remains far worse than in pre-15 August.

• Results of the ongoing Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment are expected at the end of April. Currently, 23 million people are acutely food insecure (IPC 3 and 4).