WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 13 October 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between June and November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

In September, WFP assisted more than 10 million people in Afghanistan with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihoods support.

In October, WFP begins scaling up its emergency response efforts for the 2022/23 winter lean season. Between October and December 2022, WFP plans to reach 15 million people per month with lifesaving food and nutrition support.

WFP requires US$ 1.14 billion to sustain operations over the next six months (October 2022 – March 2023).

Situation Update