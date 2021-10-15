WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 13 October 2021

In Numbers

14 million people facing acute food insecurity

3.2 million children at risk of acute malnutrition

9.3 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021

34 provinces receive WFP food and nutrition assistance

US$ 200 million required to December 2021; US$ 100 m received

US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022

Highlights

• Acute malnutrition is above emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces and is rapidly worsening.

• WFP has already assisted 1.4 million beneficiaries in the first days of October.

• WFP delivered 8,720 mt of food to cooperating partners in the previous week (3 to 9 October).

• UNHAS has conducted 106 flights since they resumed on 28 August, connecting seven locations and serving the humanitarian community of 160 organizations.