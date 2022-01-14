Afghanistan
WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 12 January 2022
In Numbers
22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions
4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022
All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity
Highlights
• The humanitarian community issued its new Humanitarian Response Plan on 11 January, highlighting 24.4 million people in humanitarian need and requesting US$4.44 billion.
• WFP plans to reach 12 million people with food and nutrition support in January and aims to reach more than 23 million people in 2022.2
• Winter is deepening desperation for families, affecting markets and making travel difficult in many cold-climate provinces where snow and ice are hampering roadways.