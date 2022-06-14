WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 10 June 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food insecure between June-November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 1.1 million children are acutely malnourised

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has assisted 2 million people thus far in June. WFP plans to reach 10 million people this month and a cumulative total of 23 million people in 2022.

• Afghanistan has been raised to the highest alert level in the latest Hunger Hotspots report released by FAO and WFP. It joins Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen with populations experiencing catastrophic hunger conditions.

Situation Update

• A total of 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are currently acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the May 2022 IPC Analysis, including 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Continued humanitarian assistance in Ghor province is needed to deter IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) conditions, which affected some 20,000 people between March and May.

• In Afghanistan, 92 percent of the population faces insufficient food consumption, while nearly 60 percent of households resort to crisislevel coping strategies to get by, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update: Round Eight (April 2022).

• Nearly one quarter (24 percent) of the population is receiving humanitarian food assistance, as support continues to reach more people with every passing month. This is a substantial increase from January 2022, when only 14 percent of the population was receiving assistance.

• Afghanistan’s harvest is projected to suffer from the drought, which threatens to further compound the current food insecurity crisis.

FEWSNET data shows that dry weather conditions from March to May 2022 have already resulted in reduced crop yields during the current harvest season, particularly in north and north-eastern rainfed regions.