WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 10 February 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• To date, WFP has reached 1.9 million2 people with food and nutrition support in February 2021. Due to increased food needs, WFP plans to reach more than 23 million people in 2022.3

• WFP has assisted 2,216 earthquake-affected households in Badghis province after the 5.3 magnitude shook the area on 17 January.

• Harsh winter weather conditions continue to delay operations in some areas due to snow and subsequent road closures.