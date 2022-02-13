Afghanistan
WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 10 February 2022
In Numbers
22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions
4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022
All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity
Highlights
• To date, WFP has reached 1.9 million2 people with food and nutrition support in February 2021. Due to increased food needs, WFP plans to reach more than 23 million people in 2022.3
• WFP has assisted 2,216 earthquake-affected households in Badghis province after the 5.3 magnitude shook the area on 17 January.
• Harsh winter weather conditions continue to delay operations in some areas due to snow and subsequent road closures.