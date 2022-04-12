WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 08 April 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP reached 2.5 million people during the first week of April. WFP plans to reach 18 million people this month and 23 million people in 2022.

• Operations have resumed in Kabul city after a two-week suspension (20 March-04 April) due to safety concerns.

• Congestion at the Hairatan border continues to impact the flow of goods across Afghanistan. WFP is working to increase storage and transport capacity to decongest the border and facilitate the movement of food across the country.

Situation Update

• Results from the latest Food Security Update for Afghanistan (February data) show a continued decline in the food and nutrition status of respondents, indicating a deepening food security crisis.

• 95 percent of the population continues to face inadequate food consumption, as household income levels and opportunities continued to decline. More than 85 percent of households previously earning income reported no income earned at all during the month of February.

• The number of people employing crisis coping strategies to survive increased from 66 percent in January to 71 percent in February.

• Households hosting people with disabilities are disproportionately affected, as 85 percent resort to crisis coping strategies to meet their food needs.

• Almost 100 percent of female-headed households surveyed are facing insufficient food consumption. Female-headed households are more likely to employ crisis coping strategies compared to male-headed households.

• Results of the ongoing Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment are expected in early April. Currently, 23 million people are acutely food insecure (IPC 3 and 4).