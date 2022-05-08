WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 06 May 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has assisted 775,400 people thus far in May. WFP plans to reach 18 million people this month and cumulative total of 23 million people in 20221 .

• Joint Assessment Teams are on the ground in 11 provinces to determine the need for emergency response, following flash floods that killed at least 22 people and destroyed hundreds of homes. WFP has already dispatched food assistance for 50 affected households in Bamyan.

Situation Update

• Humanitarian assistance is reaching more people with each passing month, according to the latest Food Security Update (March 2022). One in five households (21 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in March – mostly from UN/NGOs – which is a notable increase from previous months. In some regions, assistance has reached as many as two in five households (43 percent in the western region).

• Food assistance is driving down severe food insecurity in several regions (Herat, Kabul, Northeast and Southeast). Comparatively, households that did not receive humanitarian assistance in these regions did not see improvements in severe food insecurity levels.

• However, the number of people facing insufficient food consumption remains alarmingly high. Only 7 percent of people reported having enough to eat in March. This is a slight improvement of 2 percentage points on the previous month, likely driven by increased food assistance, as well increased access to income and markets. However, the situation still remains far worse than it was prior to August 2021.

• Results of the ongoing Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment are expected next week. Currently, 22.8 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food insecure (IPC 3 and 4).