WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 05 January 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women currently at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP plans to reach 12 million people with food and nutrition support in January and aims to reach more than 23 million people in 2022. It will require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP reached around 15 million people in 2021. WFP increased its assistance from 1 million people in August to 8 million in December 2021.