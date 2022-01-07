Afghanistan

WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 05 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

In Numbers

  • 22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

  • 3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women currently at risk of acute malnutrition

  • All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP plans to reach 12 million people with food and nutrition support in January and aims to reach more than 23 million people in 2022. It will require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP reached around 15 million people in 2021. WFP increased its assistance from 1 million people in August to 8 million in December 2021.

Related Content