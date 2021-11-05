WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 03 November 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population -- will face acute food insecurity from November 2021

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Highlights

• WFP is ramping up its humanitarian support as we enter 2022 to meet the food and nutrition needs of almost 24 million people. To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it could require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP has assisted 11.8 million people so far in 2021, which is already almost 3 million more than in all of 2020. This includes 5.1 million people in October.2