WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 03 February 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP has reached 7.5 million people with food and nutrition support in 2022 to date. Due to the sharp spike in food insecurity, WFP plans to reach 23 million people in 2022.

• WFP has assisted 1,350 earthquake-affected households in Badghis province after the 5.3 magnitude shook the area on 17 January.

• Harsh winter weather conditions continue to delay operations in some areas due to snow and subsequent road closures.