WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 01 April 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

WFP has reached 14.8 million people with food, nutrition, and resilience support in 2022 and 12 million people thus far in March. WFP plans to reach 23 million people in 2022.

Operations are resuming in Ghor and Herat this week, but remain suspended in Kandahar and Kabul city.

WFP Afghanistan’s 2021 Annual Country Report (ACR) has been published. In 2021, WFP reached a total 15 million people, of which 51 percent were female. WFP distributed 277,478 MT of food and USD 43 million in cash assistance.

Situation Update