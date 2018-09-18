WFP Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Update (15 September 2018)

In Numbers for 2018

2 million people affected by drought

1.4 million drought-affected people are in need of food assistance

275,000 people displaced by drought

223,000 people displaced by conflict

Highlights

WFP has assisted 389,000 drought-affected people with humanitarian food assistance in the five worst-affected provinces (Badghis, Faryab, Ghor, Herat and Jawzjan).

The impact of the drought is more severe than initial estimations suggested, according to preliminary analysis of the recent Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA).

Situation Update

Drought: Afghanistan is currently facing a severe drought in at least 20 of its 34 provinces. Initial estimations in early 2018 suggested that some 2 million people would be affected by drought, of which 1.4 million people would need humanitarian food assistance.

Needs assessment results are expected: recent country-wide surveys including the Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) and Integrated Food Security Phase Classification will be released soon, providing an update on these estimations.

Ongoing displacement: the drought has displaced over 275,000 people so far, mainly to the cities of Herat and Qala-e-Naw, where the situation remains desperate. WFP has provided cash to over 77,000 IDPs in Herat and food to 21,000 vulnerable IDPs in Qala-e-Naw and the distributions continue.

WFP’s Response to the Drought