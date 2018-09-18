WFP Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Update (15 September 2018)
In Numbers for 2018
2 million people affected by drought
1.4 million drought-affected people are in need of food assistance
275,000 people displaced by drought
223,000 people displaced by conflict
Highlights
WFP has assisted 389,000 drought-affected people with humanitarian food assistance in the five worst-affected provinces (Badghis, Faryab, Ghor, Herat and Jawzjan).
The impact of the drought is more severe than initial estimations suggested, according to preliminary analysis of the recent Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA).
Situation Update
Drought: Afghanistan is currently facing a severe drought in at least 20 of its 34 provinces. Initial estimations in early 2018 suggested that some 2 million people would be affected by drought, of which 1.4 million people would need humanitarian food assistance.
Needs assessment results are expected: recent country-wide surveys including the Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) and Integrated Food Security Phase Classification will be released soon, providing an update on these estimations.
Ongoing displacement: the drought has displaced over 275,000 people so far, mainly to the cities of Herat and Qala-e-Naw, where the situation remains desperate. WFP has provided cash to over 77,000 IDPs in Herat and food to 21,000 vulnerable IDPs in Qala-e-Naw and the distributions continue.
WFP’s Response to the Drought
WFP Afghanistan’s response to the drought has three phases: phase 1, the early response, was completed in June and reached 463,000 people across 14 provinces; phase 2, the enhanced response, targets 441,000 drought affected people across five of the worst-affected provinces (Badghis, Faryab,
Ghor, Herat and Jawazjan) between July and September, of which 291,000* have received assistance; and phase 3, the fullscale response, will begin in mid-September. While WFP planned on the basis of assisting 1.4 million drought affected people across 20 provinces in phase 3, it will update this plan according to the EFSA findings.
Out of the 60,000mt of wheat that the Government has assigned to WFP from its Strategic Grain Reserve for the drought response, 30,000mt has been approved for release. So far WFP has uplifted around 10,000mt, which it is now milling, fortifying and distributing to drought-affected populations.
Following largescale displacement to the cities of Herat and Qala-e-Naw, WFP and other humanitarian actors are assessing strategies to facilitate the return of certain drought IDPs to their homes. (This does not apply to those IDPs who have fled from conflict as well as drought, or those who face protection concerns.) This is especially important as winter approaches, the weather in the camps deteriorates, and IDPs risk missing the winter planting season, delaying their next harvest and prolonging their vulnerability. WFP has deployed staff to Qala-e -Naw to provide on-the-ground support to the response.
Access challenges have prevented WFP from reaching 150,000 vulnerable people targeted under the enhanced response. These issues are localised in Ghor Province (70 percent), two districts of Jawzjan Province (16 percent) and Golran District of Herat Province (14 percent). For more details see overleaf.
While food assistance is provided in areas of origin to prevent vulnerable families from moving to cities, WFP and Emergency Response Mechanism partners have distributed 160 million Afghanis (US$2.2 million) in cash to 77,000 IDPs in Herat city. In Badghis, WFP has supported 137,000 people in areas of origin and 21,000 IDPs in Qala-e-Naw city. Distributions are ongoing.