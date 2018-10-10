10 Oct 2018

WFP Afghanistan: External Situation Report (30 September 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.86 MB)

In Numbers

15.7 million people moderately (12 million) and severely (3.7 million) food insecure in Afghanistan (WFP analysis of EFSA results, 2018)

3.5 million drought-affected people are in need of food assistance (WFP analysis of EFSA results, 2018)

243,600 people displaced by conflict (OCHA 30 September)

Highlights

  • Under the drought response, WFP has assisted 432,000 drought-affected people in areas of origin across the five worst-affected provinces. In addition, WFP has assisted 383,000 internally displaced persons, of which over 100,000 were displaced by drought.

  • WFP has adjusted its distribution plans based on the preliminary findings of the Emergency Food Security Assessment.

Situation Update

Drought: Afghanistan is currently facing a severe drought in 20 of its 34 provinces. Preliminary results of the recent Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) suggest that one third of the country has been affected by drought while 3.5 million people need urgent food assistance.

Displacement: the drought has displaced an estimated 253,600 people in the western region to date in 2018, while conflict has displaced 243,600.

Climatic conditions for the 2018/19 cultivation: FEWSNET reports that El Niño weather conditions will lead to an increased likelihood of average to above-average precipitation during the 2018/19 wet season. However, there remains a large spread of possible precipitation outcomes for the season.

