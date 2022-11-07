WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

69,000 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 24.8 million disbursed in cash-based transfers

US$ 1.18 billion net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

9.9 million people assisted

Operational Updates

General Food Assistance

• In September, WFP assisted more than 9.7 million people with emergency food and nutrition support, including 73,000 refugees, 9,100 returnees, and 38,000 internally displaced people (IDP). Approximately 71 percent of WFP’s food assistance was provided in-kind, while 29 percent was provided via cash-based transfers.

Asset Creation and Livelihoods

• WFP assisted nearly 174,000 people through Asset Creation and Livelihoods activities, including 165,000 via Food and Cash Assistance for Assets (FFA) and 9,000 via Food and Cash for Training (FFT) programmes. FFA and FFT programmes are ongoing in 27 provinces.

Nutrition Support

• WFP provided specialized nutritious commodities to 479,000 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women for the prevention of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), while more than 597,000 women and children received MAM treatment services.

• WFP is supporting more than 2,200 health clinics across Afghanistan, as well as 440 Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs) to ensure continued and equitable access to nutrition services in remote areas.

School feeding

• WFP distributed 576 mt of High Energy Biscuits and Bread+ to 285,000 primary school students. A total 132.5 mt of vegetable oil in take-home rations was distributed to 29,120 primary school girls.

• WFP provided cash incentives to 3,600 secondary school girls in four provinces where they are permitted to attend school (Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pol, Zabul).

• School Feeding activities were gradually resumed in 12 provinces after a temporary suspension in midAugust. WFP continues to negotiate for the resumption of School Feeding activities in Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

Vulnerability Assessment

• The results of an updated IPC Analysis for Afghanistan will shed light on the current food security situation and projections for the upcoming lean season. Results are expected in November 2022.