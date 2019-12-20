20 Dec 2019

WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (300.76 KB)

In Numbers

8,078 mt of food distributed

US$1,541,158 cash-based transfers

US$82 million six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements, representing 45 percent of total

863,895 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP reached almost 864,000 girls, boys, women and men across 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s support included emergency food assistance and cash-based transfers to 364,530 people including 39,275 conflict-affected in 15 provinces.
WFP assisted 82,523 with cash-based transfers in Balkh Province after registration in SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management system. In addition, 14,398 returnees from Iran and Pakistan in six provinces: Herat, Kabul,
Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar and Paktiya, and 833 people affected by flooding in Kunar, Laghman,
Nangarhar and Samangan provinces received inkind food assistance.

• WFP dispatched food as seasonal support to 310,024 highly vulnerable people in 17 provinces. WFP is currently delivering in-kind food assistance to highly food-insecure communities in remote provinces.

• In provinces with high rates of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP, in partnership with health centres and partners, distributed 297 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 117,958 children aged 6-59 months and 43,597 pregnant and lactating women. WFP also provided 818 children with specialized nutritious foods as part of general food distributions to prevent the deterioration of their nutritional status.

• Under WFP’s school feeding programme, 113,144 primary school students received high energy biscuits each day at school. Among them, 101,880 girls were also provided with vegetable oil to take home, to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 2,353 passengers from 105 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations in Afghanistan. Since January, UNHAS has transported 24,063 passengers, a 7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.