WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

8,078 mt of food distributed

US$1,541,158 cash-based transfers

US$82 million six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements, representing 45 percent of total

863,895 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP reached almost 864,000 girls, boys, women and men across 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s support included emergency food assistance and cash-based transfers to 364,530 people including 39,275 conflict-affected in 15 provinces.

WFP assisted 82,523 with cash-based transfers in Balkh Province after registration in SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management system. In addition, 14,398 returnees from Iran and Pakistan in six provinces: Herat, Kabul,

Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar and Paktiya, and 833 people affected by flooding in Kunar, Laghman,

Nangarhar and Samangan provinces received inkind food assistance.

• WFP dispatched food as seasonal support to 310,024 highly vulnerable people in 17 provinces. WFP is currently delivering in-kind food assistance to highly food-insecure communities in remote provinces.

• In provinces with high rates of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP, in partnership with health centres and partners, distributed 297 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 117,958 children aged 6-59 months and 43,597 pregnant and lactating women. WFP also provided 818 children with specialized nutritious foods as part of general food distributions to prevent the deterioration of their nutritional status.

• Under WFP’s school feeding programme, 113,144 primary school students received high energy biscuits each day at school. Among them, 101,880 girls were also provided with vegetable oil to take home, to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 2,353 passengers from 105 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations in Afghanistan. Since January, UNHAS has transported 24,063 passengers, a 7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.