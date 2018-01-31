31 Jan 2018

WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, November 2017

World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2017
Highlights
- The World Food Programme (WFP) Afghanistan says NO to Gender Based Violence.
- Afghanistan 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan, published this month, identify 3.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster, which WFP co-chairs, requires USD 91 million in 2018 to reach 1.9 million people.
- Afghanistan launched its Zero Hunger Strategic Review, a consultative document that makes specific recommendations to help Afghanistan achieve zero hunger.
- Food diversion remains a serious challenge for WFP Afghanistan.

Operational Updates
- WFP was actively involved in the UN-wide campaign to end gender-based violence, holding events for all staff in Kabul and all field offices. In Mazar-i-Sharif, special events were held for women’s livelihood groups.
- Government ministers, UN representatives and leaders from civil society and the private sector attended the launch of the independent Afghanistan Zero Hunger Strategic Review. Funded by WFP, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and UNICEF, the review provides guidance to all stakeholders working to achieve Zero Hunger in Afghanistan by 2030.
- Conflict in Khogiany district of the eastern province of Nangarhar has displaced 43,000 people since mid-October. Of these, 25,000 are in need of food assistance. WFP provided assistance to 18,200 women, men, boys and girls in November.
- As part of a countrywide rollout of SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary management system, the WFP office in Kandahar began to provide SCOPE-based assistance to 1,000 vulnerable returnee families. Each family will receive assistance for three months.
- As winter sets in, WFP continues to provide seasonal support to vulnerable families across Afghanistan. In November, 230,000 women, men, boys and girls benefited from WFP seasonal support.
- In November, WFP distributed 7,888 mt of WFP food and USD 692,434 of cash-based transfers to 1.1 million food-insecure men, women, boys and girls in Afghanistan.
- The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,842 aid workers to 23 locations across the country. In Afghanistan, 160 organizations rely on UNHAS to reach populations in need.

