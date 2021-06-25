WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

In May, WFP assisted more than 1.7 million foodinsecure people across Afghanistan.

WFP delivered 17,700 mt of food, disbursed over US$ 2.5 million in cash-based transfers.

WFP is facing a net funding shortfall of US$ 246 million for the next six months (June 2021 – December 2021).

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 pandemic has resurged in Afghanistan. This comes as the conflict intensifies, and the impact of La Niña begins to take root in the country.

• The Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) acute food insecurity analysis report, which examines food insecurity in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and informs emergency response in the country, currently projects 14 million people experiencing food insecurity in the following months. IPC figures are likely to remain high, and combined with climate change, a poor economic outlook, COVID-19 and the ongoing conflict, food security is expected to remain concerning.

• Afghanistan's political and security situation remains highly complex, volatile and uncertain. Escalating levels of conflict and unpredictable security dynamics pose increasing constraints to access people in need.

• As part of the contingency planning for possible relocation flights, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) launched an online survey to understand the additional aircraft capacity for UNHAS should there be a demand for mass relocation. This was done in coordination with the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General and Humanitarian Coordinator (DSRSG/HC), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Safety and Security (UNDSS), the International NGOs Safety Organisation (INSO) and the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief (ACBAR). UNHAS is exploring the possibility of an international airbridge due to COVID-19 measures that might affect international flights.

• As of 4 June, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 76,628 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan as confirmed to have had COVID-19 though it is believed actual cases are much higher. Only 484,939 people out of a population of 40 million have been tested.