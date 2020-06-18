WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

In May, WFP assisted 1.5 million people in need with 13,918 mt of food.

WFP disbursed US$1.4 million in cash-based transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$113 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (June – November 2020), including additional needs due to COVID-19.

Operational Updates

• In May, despite nationwide measured lockdowns and movement restrictions across the country to quell the spread of COVID-19, WFP reached more than 1.5 million food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s emergency response activities through food assistance and cash-based transfers for 1,089,885 people included seasonal support for 960,984 highly vulnerable people in 21 provinces and assistance to 18,683 people displaced by conflict in 12 provinces.

• WFP also assisted 14,917 returnees from Iran and Pakistan with food or cash and assisted 10,745 people affected by natural disasters with in-kind food assistance.

• WFP assisted 83,986 people with a total of US$702,360 as part of WFP’s social safety nets initiative in Badghis, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces. WFP is providing a yearlong sustained assistance to help these families still suffering from the 2018/2019 drought rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

• As part of its nutrition programme, WFP distributed 788 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 181,062 children aged 6-59 months and 52,962 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) to health centres. WFP further distributed 118 mt of specialized nutritious foods to prevent the malnutrition of 14,751 girls and boys and PLW.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 656 passengers from 81 agencies and organizations to 19 locations. This included 227 passengers that were flown from Afghanistan to Qatar, as part of the international airbridge put in place until commercial air transport to Afghanistan resumes.