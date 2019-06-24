WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

WFP assisted 641,000 people with 6,600 metric tons of food and over US$900,000 in cash transfers to cover food needs in May.

WFP has exceeded 2 million people registered in its digital assistance platform SCOPE.

US$15.34 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (June – November 2019).

Operational Updates

• In May, according to initial field reports, WFP reached 641,000 girls, boys, women and men across 24 of 34 provinces, providing more than 6,600 mt of food and US$900,000 for distribution.

• This included 513,500 people affected by drought, 59,000 by flooding, 61,000 by conflict, and 7,500 returnees. WFP is now in its second month of scaling down its drought support, which will transition to seasonal support at the end of June.

• WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to treat malnutrition of 93,000 children and 18,000 pregnant and nursing mothers and assisted in the prevention of malnutrition for 27,000 at-risk children from 6 to 59 months as part of the drought and flood responses.

• While WFP continued responding throughout the month to those needing assistance due to flash flooding, the rate of heavy rains is decreasing.

Overall, the rain has helped with recovery from the long-term drought and the next harvest season is looking more favourable than that of 2018.

• WFP has reached a milestone of registering 2 million people in all 34 provinces through SCOPE, its digital beneficiary and transfer management platform.

SCOPE is now able to tailor assistance based on household size, which has been rolled out for people displaced by drought in Badghis and Herat, where family size is lower than average.

• WFP began two new vocational training projects in Herat City for vulnerable displaced people. Following the training, WFP and its partners will provide participants with business mentoring and connect them with employment and entrepreneurship service centres to ensure their new skills lead to improved earning opportunities.

• Following the suspension of school feeding in mid2018 due to funding limitations, a school feeding project started in two districts of Nangarhar, providing take-home rations for 33,000 school children. WFP is working to scale up school feeding in other parts of the country in 2019.

On 24 May, WFP launched a digital campaign on the “Share the Meal” app to raise funding for its child nutrition efforts across the country. As of the end of May, the campaign was on track to raise the full amount requested in under one month.

• WFP supported the Government in establishing two additional provincial-level committees in Kandahar and Helmand for the Afghanistan Food Security and Nutrition Agenda (AFSEN-A). WFP aims to reach the remaining 16 (of 34) provinces by the end of 2019.

• WFP is working with UNHCR, UNICEF and OCHA to develop “Common Cash Systems” that will enable the agencies to share delivery platforms for cash-based transfers and to strengthen programme continuity.

Afghanistan is one of six pilot countries.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 2,050 passengers from 99 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations. Since January, UNHAS has transported over 9,900 passengers, a 23 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.