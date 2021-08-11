WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers In June, WFP assisted more than 1.7 million foodinsecure people across Afghanistan.

WFP delivered 16,300 mt of food, disbursed over US$ 4.7 million in cash-based transfers.

WFP is facing a net funding shortfall of US$ 234 million for the next six months (July 2021 – December 2021).

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 pandemic has resurged in Afghanistan.

This comes as the conflict intensifies, and the impact of drought begins to take root in the country.

• The Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) acute food insecurity analysis report, which examines food insecurity in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and informs emergency response in the country, currently projects 14 million people experiencing food insecurity. IPC figures are likely to remain high, and combined with climate change, a poor economic outlook, COVID-19 and the ongoing conflict, food security is expected to remain concerning.

• On 22 June 2021, President Ghani declared drought in 23 percent of Afghanistan’s districts. WFP is deeply concerned about the impact on people and communities across the country. Currently, WFP is providing food assistance to Internally displaced people (IDPs) due to conflict, people economically distressed due to COVID19 and drought affected people. WFP has also developed contingency plans to meet additional displacement and possible cross-border population movement.