WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

In June, WFP assisted 586,500 people with over 5,500 metric tons of food and US$1.23 million in cash transfers to cover food needs.

The emergency drought response ended in June, reaching nearly 491,500 people in the last month.

US$10.5 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (July – December 2019).

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP reached 586,500 girls, boys, women and men across 31 of 34 provinces with emergency assistance, distributing more than 5,500 mt of food and transferring US$1.23 million to food insecure families.

• This included 491,500 people affected by drought, 19,100 by flooding, 53,200 displaced by conflict, and 7,100 returnees from Iran and Pakistan. An additional 15,600 people received seasonal support prior to the summer harvest, part of WFP’s transition from emergency drought assistance to seasonal support and longer-term solutions.

• WFP provided US$1.23 million in cash transfers for 156,800 people affected by drought in five districts of Herat and Daykundi provinces.

• In two districts of Nangarhar Province, 76,700 primary school students received daily high-energy biscuits and take-home rations of fortified vegetable oil for their families.

• In addition, 39,000 people benefited from food from asset creation projects. Ten projects to develop community assets like irrigation canals, tree plantations and roads are now underway. These will improve water management and climate resilience and connect villages to markets and services.

• WFP and partners began a project in June in Kandahar for 800 women and men displaced by conflict. For six months, they will learn skills such as tailoring, mobile phone and electronics repair, and solar panel installation and maintenance while they and their families receive monthly food assistance. After six months, they will participate in a month of business development and marketing training to help them start their own micro-enterprises.

• In June, WFP’s Share the Meal campaign raised funds through individual giving for child nutrition in Afghanistan, which will provide 4,300 Afghan children with nutrition support for five months.