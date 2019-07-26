26 Jul 2019

WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (267.51 KB)

In Numbers

In June, WFP assisted 586,500 people with over 5,500 metric tons of food and US$1.23 million in cash transfers to cover food needs.

The emergency drought response ended in June, reaching nearly 491,500 people in the last month.

US$10.5 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (July – December 2019).

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP reached 586,500 girls, boys, women and men across 31 of 34 provinces with emergency assistance, distributing more than 5,500 mt of food and transferring US$1.23 million to food insecure families.

• This included 491,500 people affected by drought, 19,100 by flooding, 53,200 displaced by conflict, and 7,100 returnees from Iran and Pakistan. An additional 15,600 people received seasonal support prior to the summer harvest, part of WFP’s transition from emergency drought assistance to seasonal support and longer-term solutions.

• WFP provided US$1.23 million in cash transfers for 156,800 people affected by drought in five districts of Herat and Daykundi provinces.

• In two districts of Nangarhar Province, 76,700 primary school students received daily high-energy biscuits and take-home rations of fortified vegetable oil for their families.

• In addition, 39,000 people benefited from food from asset creation projects. Ten projects to develop community assets like irrigation canals, tree plantations and roads are now underway. These will improve water management and climate resilience and connect villages to markets and services.

• WFP and partners began a project in June in Kandahar for 800 women and men displaced by conflict. For six months, they will learn skills such as tailoring, mobile phone and electronics repair, and solar panel installation and maintenance while they and their families receive monthly food assistance. After six months, they will participate in a month of business development and marketing training to help them start their own micro-enterprises.

• In June, WFP’s Share the Meal campaign raised funds through individual giving for child nutrition in Afghanistan, which will provide 4,300 Afghan children with nutrition support for five months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.