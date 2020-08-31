WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

In July, WFP delivered 9,180 mt of food and reached 789,000 food-insecure people.

WFP disbursed US$729,000 in cash-based transfers to cover families’ food needs.

WFP is facing a net funding shortfall of US$118.27 million for the next six months (August 2020 – January 2021).

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached 789,000 food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 24 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s emergency response activities assisted 708,684 people. Of these, 669,837 people received seasonal support, including 77,329 people struck by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 (details in the COVID-19 section below).

• WFP further assisted 15,817 people displaced by conflict, 2,429 people affected by natural disasters and 2,170 returnees from Iran and Pakistan with food or cash.

• WFP assisted 18,431 people in Herat, Kabul, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces with a total of US$186,000 as part of WFP’s social safety nets initiative. WFP is providing a yearlong sustained assistance to help these families, still suffering from the 2018/2019 drought, rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

• WFP disbursed US$154,660 and distributed 848 mt of food to 9,604 participants of asset creation activities, benefitting 67,228 family members.

• Asset creation participants completed 120 m of protection wall in Baghlan, 170 m of gabions in Kabul and 600 m of irrigation canal in Balkh provinces.

• As part of its nutrition programme, WFP distributed 1,901 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 290,000 children aged 6-59 months and 137,400 pregnant and lactating women (PLW). WFP further distributed 38 mt of specialized nutritious foods to prevent the malnutrition of 25,000 girls and boys.

• WFP dispatched 76 mt of high energy biscuits for 58,200 primary school students. As schools remain closed due to the pandemic, families received the high energy biscuits as monthly take-home rations.

• US$32,772 was disbursed to 2,130 girl students at secondary school to encourage families to keep them enrolled in school.