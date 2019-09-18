WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

In July, WFP assisted 475,800 people in need with over 4,914 metric tons of food.

WFP distributed US$ 655,000 in cash transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$ 10.95 million is the funding shortfall for the next six months (August 2019 – January 2020)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached 218,800 girls, boys, women and men across 22 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces as part of its emergency response, dispatching more than 2,944 mt of food for distribution to partners and transferring US$ 655,000 to food insecure families.

• This included124,440 people affected by drought, 20,500 by flooding, 50,500 displaced by conflict, and 5,500 returnees from Iran and Pakistan. WFP‘s response to the worst drought to hit Afghanistan in a decade ended in June, however some drought affected families in Ghor, Herat and Kandahar provinces received assistance in July as previous distributions in those areas had been delayed due to conflict and insecurity. An additional 17,800 highly vulnerable people received seasonal support prior to the summer harvest.

• To prevent the deterioration of the nutritional status of children affected by crisis, WFP dispatched 4 mt specialized nutritious food to partners for distribution to 2,400 children age 6-59 months at risk of malnutrition.

• WFP supplied health centers in provinces with high rates of moderate acute malnutrition with 353 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 79,370 children age 6-59 months and 35,900 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

• Under WFP’s school-feeding programme, 77,200 primary school students received high-energy biscuits each day at school. Among them, 55,000 girls also received vegetable oil to take home for their families to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• WFP supported the Afghanistan Food Security and Nutrition Agenda (AFSeN-A) by holding the first Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Joint Annual Assessment workshop in mid-July. WFP also led the SUN Network reporting exercise for the first half of 2019 together with other UN agencies committed to achieving Zero Hunger.

• WFP supported the establishment of a provincial food security and nutrition committee in Ghor Province within the framework of AFSeN-A.

• The families of 8,800 participants of asset creation activities in seven provinces – some 62,000 people - received 1,480 mt of food while the participating family members build irrigation canals, flood protection walls or water reservoirs, rehabilitate roads or plant trees. These assets will will benefit communities through improved water management, climate resilience and better connections to markets and services.

• WFP continued to co-lead the development of a shock responsive social safety net system in collaboration with World Bank in line with the principles of forecast based action. The first draft of the system’s prototype has been finalized, while institutional arrangements and implementation plans are currently being developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders and partner agencies.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 2,818 passengers from 106 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations. Since January, UNHAS has transported over 14,870 passengers, an 18 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.

• In June, in Khost and Paktika provinces, some 60,000 refugees from Pakistan received a total of 527 mt of food to cover their food needs for two months.