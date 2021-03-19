WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

In January, WFP assisted more than 900,000 foodinsecure people across Afghanistan.

WFP delivered 5,365 mt of food and disbursed US$4.3 million in cash-based transfers.

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) urgently needs US$5.8 million in funding for the continuation of its operations from March to August 2021.

WFP is facing a net funding shortfall of US$144.8 million for the next six months (February 2021 – July 2021).

Operational Updates

The socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan has become more devastating than the disease itself. The far-reaching impact on the food security of communities is expected to last far into the coming year.

As of 4 February, the Ministry of Public Health estimates that 55,256 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are confirmed to have had COVID-19. Only 258,011 people out of a population of 40.4 million have been tested.

COVID-19 converges with conflict and recurrent climatic events, as the country now braces for the potential impact of La Niña. It is expected that potential below-average rainfall and snowfall could lead to crop losses, increasing already high food insecurity levels. Snow water equivalent is almost 39 percent lower compared to last year. It is likely that the number of people facing acute food insecurity (IPC 3 and above) will grow.

At current funding levels, UNHAS will struggle to continue its services after March 2021. Given the current country context and potential impact of La Niña, continuation of UNHAS services is of tremendous importance for the wider humanitarian and development community. UNHAS urgently needs US$5.8 million in funding to continue its operations from March to August 2021.