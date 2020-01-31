WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

In January, WFP assisted 560,036 people in need with 4,048 mt of food and cash.

WFP disbursed US$233,184 in cash transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$78.1 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (February – July 2020).

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP reached more than 560,000 food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 28 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s emergency response activities included food assistance and cash-based transfers to a total of 203,168 people. This included seasonal support for 164,542 highly vulnerable people in 12 provinces to get through winter and assistance to 24,605 conflict-affected people in 16 provinces.

• WFP provided 2,667 returnees from Iran and Pakistan with food assistance. In addition, WFP provided 2,401 people affected by flooding with inkind food assistance and disbursed US$49,142 in cash transfers to 8,953 people in Kabul under its social safety nets initiative.

• WFP, in partnership with 997 health centres and partners, distributed 258 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 107,858 children under 5 and 32,180 pregnant and lactating women. WFP also provided 1,135 children and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with 3 mt of specialized nutritious foods to prevent the deterioration of their nutritional status.

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP provided 80,823 primary school students with high energy biscuits each day at school. Further, 17,905 girls were also provided with fortified vegetable oil to take home, to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• In Nangarhar, WFP started SCOPE registration for 2,178 secondary girl students. WFP will provide monthly cash assistance of AFN 1,200 (US$15) to each girl student, to reduce gender disparity and encourage school attendance.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,065 passengers from 76 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations in Afghanistan.

• As part of its work on the humanitarian-developmentpeace nexus, WFP completed the rehabilitation of 15 irrigation canals of 173 km in length and 400 m protection wall in Zaranj, Nimroz. This will protect 8,009 families and 1,200 ha of agricultural land at high risk of seasonal flooding. WFP supported 4,767 people with monthly food rations while they participated in the project.

• Across all resilient livelihoods activities, WFP assisted 81,158 food-insecure people with in-kind assistance in return for their participation in asset creation or vocational skills training, which included tailoring, embroidery, baking, food processing and beauty parlour.

• The Nimroz provincial committee of the Afghanistan Food Security and Nutrition Agenda was inaugurated with a one-day awareness workshop for local officials on 16 January. To date, WFP has supported the establishment of 28 provincial committees across the country with an aim to strengthen the Government's capacity in ensuring that no Afghan suffers from hunger and malnutrition.