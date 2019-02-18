18 Feb 2019

WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019
In Numbers

More than 1.2 million people received emergency assistance of more than 16,000 metric tons of food and US$283,000 in cash transfers to cover food needs in January.

At times in January, 275,000 people were not accessible to WFP due to access constraints.

US$69 million is the funding shortfall for the next six months (February – July 2019).

Operational Updates

  • In January, WFP Afghanistan reached more than 1.2 million drought-affected people in 19 provinces. WFP and partners delivered and distributed more than 16,000 metric tons (mt) of food and transferred US$283,000 to cover their food needs of 34,000 people.

  • Rain and snowfall in January have brought some relief, but many communities across the country are still in urgent need of food assistance. WFP plans to continue its food assistance until June 2019 with a gradually reduced number of families and lower rations, as the effects of the drought wane.

  • In 2018, WFP’s response to the most severe drought in a decade reached more than 2.9 million people out of 3.5 million estimated to be in need of assistance in 2018 in 22 out of 34 provinces. WFP distributed 56,000 mt of food and nearly $4 million in cash transfers.

  • In January, WFP opted to provide in-kind assistance instead of cash transfers to ensure that families have food over the harshest weeks of winter. In December, a total of 66,000 people had received cash transfers totalling more than $5.2 million. Recipients included drought-affected families, people displaced by conflict, returnees, families of women and men participating in vocational training and asset creation activities as well highly vulnerable families who received seasonal support.

  • A total of 1,000 women in Kabul City graduated from a six-month vocational training on sewing bags or weaving carpets. During the training, their families were supported with food vouchers to help them cover their food needs.

  • The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flew more than 1,900 passengers in January to 18 destinations and transported 4.7 mt of humanitarian cargo. Faced with a funding gap, UNHAS had to reduce flights to locations when passenger numbers are low and could not cover the direct operating cost for the flight.

