WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

In February, WFP assisted 755,000 people in need with 5,983 mt of food and cash.

WFP disbursed more than US$1.3 million in cash transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$57.8 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (March – August 2020).

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP reached 755,000 food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s emergency response activities included food assistance and cash-based transfers to a total of 536,928 people. This included seasonal support for 479,451 highly vulnerable people in 15 provinces to get through winter and assistance to 34,944 conflict-affected people in 15 provinces.

• WFP provided 5,817 returnees from Iran and Pakistan with food assistance. In addition, WFP assisted 7,763 people affected by flooding with inkind food assistance and disbursed US$50,059 in cash transfers to 8,953 people in Kabul Province under its social safety nets initiative.

• WFP, in partnership with health centres and partners, distributed 329 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 110,484 children aged 6-59 months and 15,901 pregnant and lactating women. WFP also provided 11,470 children and 357 PLW with 10 mt of specialized nutritious foods to prevent the deterioration of their nutritional status.

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP provided 34,170 primary school students with high energy biscuits each day at school. Further, 5,728 girls were provided with fortified vegetable oil to take home, to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• In Nangarhar, WFP completed SCOPE registration of 2,178 secondary girl students. They will receive monthly cash assistance of AFN 1,200 (US$15) starting in March, to encourage their school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,907 passengers from 85 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations in Afghanistan.