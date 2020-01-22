WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

In December, WFP assisted 1,441,200 people in need with 10,479 mt of food and cash.

WFP distributed over US$3.9 million in cash transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$87 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (January – June 2020).

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP reached more than 1.4 million food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 32 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s emergency response activities included food assistance and cash-based transfers to a total of 501,067 people. This included seasonal support in preparation of the coldest months for 432,712 highly vulnerable people in 23 provinces and assistance to 38,374 conflict-affected people in 14 provinces. In addition, WFP provided 28,665 returnees from Iran and Pakistan and 1,316 people affected by flooding with in-kind food assistance.

• In provinces with high rates of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP, in partnership with 997 health centres and partners, distributed 871 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 314,200 children under 5 and 82,140 pregnant and lactating women. WFP also provided 2,863 children with 15 mt of specialized nutritious foods as part of general food distributions to prevent the deterioration of their nutritional status.

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP provided 131,209 primary school students with high energy biscuits each day at school. Further, 73,852 girls were also provided with vegetable oil to take home, to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,799 passengers from 96 different agencies and organisations to 19 locations in Afghanistan.

• As part of its work on the humanitariandevelopment-peace nexus, WFP completed the rehabilitation of a 25 km gravel road connecting nine villages in Paktika. The road will improve the villagers’ access to markets, health facilities and schools. 766 participants were supported with monthly food rations during the project.

• WFP completed construction of a reservoir of 600 m3 storage capacity in Kabul Province. The reservoir will irrigate more than 32 ha of agricultural land to increase crop yields and improve living conditions of farmers. For six months, WFP provided food assistance to 160 participants for their household’s food needs.

• In Kunar Province, WFP completed construction of a 700 m flood protection wall. The wall will make 20 ha of barren land which cultivatable and protect 500 ha of agricultural land at high risk of seasonal flooding.

WFP covered the food needs of 710 participants’ households through monthly cash-based transfers over the project’s seven months.

• Across all resilient livelihoods activities, WFP assisted 262,017 food-insecure people with in-kind assistance in return for their participation in asset creation activities which will benefit their communities, or for their participation in vocational skills training, including tailoring, embroidery, baking, food processing and beauty parlour.