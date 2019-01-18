WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

In December, WFP Afghanistan reached more than 1.3 million drought affected people in 21 provinces across the country. WFP and partners delivered and distributed more than 11,000 metric tons(mt) of food and transferred more than US$2 million to drought-affected families to cover their food needs. Of the people assisted, nearly 250,000 received food rations in December to last the families for two or three months.

The ongoing full-scale drought response started in October and by end of December had reached a total of just under 2.3 million people, an estimated 1.5 million of them repeatedly. In the last three months of the year, some 40,000 mt of food were distributed and more than $3.24 million cash assistance transferred. Distributions will continue to increase, until WFP reaches its target of 2.5 million people affected by the drought.

WFP’s response to the drought began end of last year, reaching 463,000 severely food insecure people across 14 provinces by June 2018. The following enhanced response was completed in September 2018 and assisted 560,000 people across the five worst-affected provinces.

Outside of the drought response, more than 61,000 people received cash transfers totalling $4.73 million in December. Recipients included people displaced by conflict, returnees, families of women and men participating in vocational training and asset creation activities as well highly vulnerable families who received seasonal support.