18 Jan 2019

WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (476.63 KB)

Operational Updates

  • In December, WFP Afghanistan reached more than 1.3 million drought affected people in 21 provinces across the country. WFP and partners delivered and distributed more than 11,000 metric tons(mt) of food and transferred more than US$2 million to drought-affected families to cover their food needs. Of the people assisted, nearly 250,000 received food rations in December to last the families for two or three months.

  • The ongoing full-scale drought response started in October and by end of December had reached a total of just under 2.3 million people, an estimated 1.5 million of them repeatedly. In the last three months of the year, some 40,000 mt of food were distributed and more than $3.24 million cash assistance transferred. Distributions will continue to increase, until WFP reaches its target of 2.5 million people affected by the drought.

  • WFP’s response to the drought began end of last year, reaching 463,000 severely food insecure people across 14 provinces by June 2018. The following enhanced response was completed in September 2018 and assisted 560,000 people across the five worst-affected provinces.

  • Outside of the drought response, more than 61,000 people received cash transfers totalling $4.73 million in December. Recipients included people displaced by conflict, returnees, families of women and men participating in vocational training and asset creation activities as well highly vulnerable families who received seasonal support.

  • More than 3,300 mt of food and nutrition supplies were prepositioned in December in remote locations across the country, following a first consignment of 3,400 mt in November. These supplies will cover the needs of 400,000 people, including pregnant women and girls and malnourished children during the winter months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.